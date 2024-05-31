Arkadiusz Milik expresses his desire to stay at Juventus, but there’s a significant possibility that the Polish striker could depart the club.

Juve has acknowledged his valuable contributions as the most experienced striker in the squad, indicating that he’s likely a player they’ll aim to retain in the coming seasons.

However, with the Bianconeri transitioning under new management, the situation could evolve.

The club is seeking to rejuvenate their squad with players who can thrive under the new leadership.

It’s uncertain whether Milik will feature prominently in Juventus’ rebuilding plans, opening up an opportunity for his departure.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Turkish club Besiktas is keen on securing the former Napoli striker’s services this summer.

While there’s also interest from Saudi Arabia, Besiktas emerges as the frontrunner in their pursuit of his signature.

Juve FC Says

Milik is one of the most experienced players in the group, and he might be useful to our next manager.

However, it remains unclear if that would be the case, and we need to be open to the sale because he might fetch us a good fee.