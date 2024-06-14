Juventus faces competition for Alvaro Morata, as the Spanish striker indicates his desire to leave Spain.

Despite scoring a respectable number of goals for Atletico Madrid, Morata has often faced criticism from fans. Reports suggest that Atletico Madrid is contemplating his departure, a prospect Morata is not fond of, but he acknowledges he cannot compel the club to retain him.

In a recent interview, Morata hinted at his preference for playing outside of Spain rather than in his home country, suggesting he may consider a move this summer.

This opens the door for Juventus to pursue his signature, although they are currently addressing other priorities before making a formal approach.

However, Juventus is not the sole club interested in Morata. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Fenerbahce has also entered the fray. The Turkish club, now managed by Jose Mourinho, is aiming to bolster their squad significantly to contend for domestic league titles and other honours.

Juve FC Says

Morata has done well in two spells on our team, and we expect the Spaniard to deliver if he rejoins us.

However, he might consider trying a new country and testing himself in a new competition.