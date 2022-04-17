Report – Two clubs are seriously interested in Juventus star

Weston McKennie became one of Juventus’ key men under Max Allegri before he was stricken by his latest injury.

The American midfielder had initially struggled under the Bianconeri manager at the start of this season, but he eventually adapted and his gaffer relied on him more often.

He is hoping to still play some part for the club this season before it ends. However, could this be his last season at Juve?

Todofichajes reports that the former Schalke 04 midfielder is being targeted by at least two clubs.

Several teams on the continent will take a chance on him, but Tottenham and AS Roma are his most serious suitors now, according to the report.

It claims Fabio Paratici wants to add him to Antonio Conte’s squad, while Jose Mourinho wants to work with him in Rome.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been a key player for us in this campaign, and his adaptation to Allegri’s system of play has made him one of the players the club relies on.

If we can sell him for a good fee and add a better midfielder to our squad, then we should consider his sale. Otherwise, the midfielder has been good enough to remain at the Allianz Stadium.