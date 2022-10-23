Juventus remains keen on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, but adding him to their squad will not be straightforward.

The midfielder is an accomplished Serie A player, having impressed in an earlier spell at Napoli before moving to Chelsea.

His deal at the Premier League club expires at the end of this season and he might change teams if a suitable offer isn’t presented to him soon.

This has made Juve pay attention to developments in London and they could move for him to sign a pre-contract agreement with them in January.

However, they are not the only club looking to add him to their squad when he becomes free.

A report on Fichajes.net reveals Barcelona and PSG are also keeping tabs on the Euro 2020 winner.

They will pounce to sign him if they get encouragement that a deal could be done for the Brazil-Italian.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho is a fine player who could offer us something different in our midfield and that makes a move for him a good one.

However, the competition we will face is from clubs he might love to join, so we need to take it seriously.

If he favours a return to Serie A over his other suitors, we will be the leading candidate to make him one of our new signings.