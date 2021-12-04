Report – Two English clubs looking to sign Juventus star

Adrien Rabiot is one of the Juventus stars simply performing below expectations at the club now.

The Frenchman has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019 when he joined Juve for free from PSG.

The Bianconeri have since been looking to get a good performance from him, but it isn’t working.

Max Allegri has given him more than enough chances to impress in this campaign, but we can’t say he has done that.

Juve could now cash in on him and a new report claims he has interest from the Premier League.

Tuttomercatoweb maintains English clubs are considering a move for him and it names two of them.

The report says Arsenal and Newcastle United are very interested in his signature.

The Magpies have money to burn, while Arsenal has also been happy to sign the players they need recently.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot’s poor performance represents everything that is wrong at Juventus this season.

The midfielder has a fine fitness record, which means he is almost always available to Allegri for selection.

However, his on-field performances leave so much to be desired.

There are so many midfielders who would be happy to join Juve and can deliver better performances.

If either of his mentioned suitors offers a good fee, Juve should cash in on him and sign a better replacement in the summer.

Denis Zakaria, Paul Pogba and Axel Witsel have all been linked with a move to the club and could be better options to Rabiot.