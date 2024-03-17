Weston McKennie has been shining at Juventus this season, bouncing back from a poor spell at Leeds United in the second half of the last campaign.

The American has been in superb form, exceeding expectations, and this season has arguably been his best since joining the club.

His current deal expires in 2025, and Juventus has been tipped to offer him an extension in the coming weeks.

Although he was transfer-listed at the start of the pre-season, McKennie has become a player that Juventus fans would be reluctant to see leaving the club now.

However, interest in him has emerged from across Europe, with several Premier League clubs reportedly eyeing a move for him.

Now, two more clubs from the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, have joined the fray, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Having initially moved to Juventus from Germany, there’s speculation that these clubs might attempt to bring him back to the Bundesliga at the end of this season, even though Juventus would prefer to keep him.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has become a key member of our squad in this campaign, and he deserves to remain on the team for a little longer than this campaign.