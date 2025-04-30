Weston McKennie and Federico Gatti continue to prove themselves as indispensable members of the Juventus squad, having retained their importance under each of the club’s last three managers. McKennie was previously instructed to find a new team during the summer, but he defied expectations and reclaimed his position as one of the side’s most relied-upon players. The American midfielder signed an extension running until 2026, and his resurgence has convinced the club to explore extending his contract further.

Gatti has consistently delivered strong performances since his arrival and remains a dependable presence in defence. Although his current deal is set to run until 2028, Juventus are now considering a one-year extension along with improved financial terms to reward his contribution. These potential renewals signal the club’s intent to maintain continuity and invest in players who have demonstrated long-term commitment and reliability.

McKennie is reportedly being offered an additional two years, which would see him remain at the Allianz Stadium until 2028. He appears settled within the squad and has become a key figure in both domestic and European fixtures this season. Gatti, likewise, has continued to grow in stature and is now seen as one of the most dependable defenders available to the coaching staff.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are actively in discussions with both players to extend their contracts beyond their current terms. The decision to renew these deals stems from the belief that both McKennie and Gatti are instrumental to the club’s ongoing ambitions. Their influence on and off the pitch has been evident, and their professional attitude mirrors the ethos expected of Juventus players.

The club’s interest in securing long-term commitments from these two individuals highlights a strategic focus on stability and reward for performance. Their respective contract renewals would reflect not only past contributions but also the confidence Juventus have in their ability to shape future successes.