Moise Kean looks destined for a return to the Premier League after his poor season back at Juventus.

He re-joined the Bianconeri last summer from Everton on an initial loan deal, and he has remained one of the club’s main attackers.

However, his goal return is poor, and the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic has pushed him further down on the pecking order.

Juve could offload him a year early into his two-season loan spell, and clubs back in England have their eyes on the Azzurri star.

Calciomercato reports that Fulham and West Ham have an interest in his signature.

The Cottagers have just been promoted back to the Premier League, and they want him to join their squad.

The Hammers have been looking for a top man up-front for some time now, and Kean could be the player that eventually fulfils that need.

Juve FC Says

Kean will struggle to play next season, especially if Juve signs another striker as a backup to Vlahovic.

He knows he missed a good chance last season, but the Bianconeri could give him another campaign to prove his worth.

For that to happen, they must abandon their pursuit of another frontman and make him the vice-Vlahovic.