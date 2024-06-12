Manchester United and Aston Villa are interested in signing Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior.

The attacker has made strides in the Juventus first team and has performed well, earning significant game time under Max Allegri’s trust.

Juve is pleased with his contributions since his promotion from their Next Gen team.

With a new manager soon to be appointed, it will be up to them to determine if Iling-Junior fits into their plans.

The Bianconeri are in the process of appointing Thiago Motta as their next coach. If Motta decides that Iling-Junior doesn’t fit his vision, Juventus will entertain offers for his signature.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, along with interest from several Serie A clubs, Manchester United and Aston Villa are eager to secure his services.

Both Premier League sides have been monitoring the former Chelsea trainee for a considerable time, and if they receive encouragement, they will pursue adding him to their squads.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is one of the youngsters that we need to keep, but if a good offer arrives for his signature, he could also help us raise some funds.

The youngster might also be open to returning to the Premier League, where he started his career.