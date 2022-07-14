Report – Two Serie A clubs offer Dybala the same salary

Paulo Dybala’s future remains uncertain deep into the preseason, and it is a surprising development.

The Argentinian left Juventus at the end of last season, and we all expected him to have found a new home by now.

Inter Milan looked certain to add him to their squad, but they turned their attention towards Romelu Lukaku instead.

He is currently clubless and training alone while most footballers prepare for the campaign with their respective teams.

The former Palermo man is now the subject of transfer interest from two Serie A clubs.

A report on Football Italia claims AS Roma will offer him 6m euros per season to join them.

That made them the favourites to add him to their squad, but Napoli has now joined the race.

The Partenopei are prepared to break their salary ceiling which has stood at 3.5m euros by matching Roma’s offer, the report claims.

Now the attacker has to decide which of the projects excites him the most and join them.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is still good enough to be a superstar in Serie A, and any of these clubs will benefit from having him in their squad.

We enjoyed his talents when he played for us, and some of our fans will still support him as long as he doesn’t move to Inter.