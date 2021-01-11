Report – Two Serie B teams want young Juventus star

Felix Correia only joined the Juventus Under 23 team in the last transfer window from Manchester City and he has been one of their best players.

The Portuguese teenage star has been a key member of Lamberto Zauli’s team this season and he has supported them with 5 goals and 4 assists in Serie C.

He joined the Bianconeri because he knew he would struggle to break into the Manchester City first team.

Ilbianconero says that he has now done so well that he might become the next teenager to break into the Juventus first team.

It then says that he is already catching the attention of Italian sides, Pescara and Empoli, who are aiming high.

Both teams have been impressed with his performances with the Juventus reserve team and they are looking to sign him this month.

Joining either of them will give him the chance to start playing first-team football early.

But Juventus will have to decide if he develops faster in Serie B or in the Under 23 side with the aim of giving him the odd opportunity alongside the likes of Ronaldo.

The Bianconeri have been focused on signing younger players in the last few transfer windows, and it will make sense if they can look within their youth ranks and promote players instead of losing them to other teams.