Report – Two Spanish clubs battling for Bernardeschi

Federico Bernardeschi is still looking for a new club, and he is now officially a free agent.

The Euro 2020 winner has just left Juventus, and he could leave Serie A entirely.

Napoli has been the only serious Italian club with a reported interest in him so far, and even that has cooled in recent weeks.

He is still a good player and should get a new home soon, but it could be outside these shores.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that two La Liga clubs have registered an interest in the former Fiorentina man.

The report claims Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are battling to add him to their squad, and they seem to be his most serious suitors for now.

Juve FC Says

Italian players always love to stay in their country, but Bernardeschi will struggle to find another Serie A club that will meet his demands.

The clubs who can are not looking to sign him, and the Azzurri star could now consider leaving.

However, it remains unclear if these Spanish sides will also meet his demands. Because they can offer him European football, he could decide to lower those demands and join them.

Juventus wishes him the best of luck, and it would be interesting to see if he would ever lineup against us.