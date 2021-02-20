Report: Two strikers identified as possible Juventus transfer targets

Juve’s search for a new striker is set to resume in the summer.

Andrea Pirlo only possesses three strikers at his disposal this season.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata are considered to be quality options, the injuries have the left the front side exposed.

The young manager tried to improvise internal solutions, as Dejan Kulusevsi has been recently deployed as a forward.

Nonetheless, the Swedish winger has so far failed to impress in his new position, as the club obviously need to invest in this department next summer.

According to TuttoJuve, Memphis Depay and Arkadiusz Milik are the Old Lady’s favorite options for enhancing next season’s squad.

Both men currently play in Ligue 1 at the moment. The Dutchman is Olympique Lyon’s most lethal striker, whilst the Polish international recently joined Olympique Marseille.

The latter has been a Juventus transfer target for quite some time now, but Fabio Paratici was never able to seal a deal with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Therefore, Milik ended up joining the Southern French side, but this didn’t stop the news reporters from continuously linking him with the Bianconeri.

The source claims that the 26-year-old could be available for a price as low as 12 millions euros.

On the other hand, Depay’s contract with Lyon is set to expire by the end of the season, and he will thus be available as a free agent.

However, with a host of top European clubs chasing his signature – including Barcelona – the Netherlands forward won’t accept a contract worth less than 6 million euros per season.

On the other hand, the report believes that Milik would be willing to sign a contract that puts him on a salary of 4 million euros per season.