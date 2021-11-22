Report – unsettled midfielder asks Juventus to sell him

Diario Gol via Calciomercato claims Adrien Rabiot has asked Juventus to sell him, officially.

The midfielder has been an ever-present in the Juventus lineup this season, but he has failed to convince and he is constantly getting criticised by the media.

His form in the team is one reason the present Juve midfield is poor, but the Frenchman is still getting playing time.

Partly because the other options at the club are also struggling to impress under Max Allegri.

Reports have linked him with a move away from Juve for a long time now and he could even leave in the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has simply flattered to deceive since he moved to Juve and the Frenchman doesn’t look like he would get better.

With the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie also struggling to show good form under Allegri, the club might need a midfield revamp.

Fans will hope they can all contribute to help the team finish this season in a suitable position.

After that, they would need replacing because Juve cannot toil in midfield next season as they have done so far.

Nicolo Rovella is thriving on loan at Genoa and they could draft him into the team’s midfield when he returns next season.