Newly promoted Serie A side Venezia is interested in Juventus defender Tommaso Barbieri as they look to impress in the Italian top flight.

Barbieri has been one of the finest youngsters to graduate from Juventus in recent times. He joined the Bianconeri as a teenager and furthered his development in their Next Gen team.

He has struggled to get regular game time in their first team, similar to Fabio Miretti and Kenan Yildiz, and spent last season on loan at Pisa.

However, Juve considers him a top talent and needs him to keep playing regularly, so they are open to him leaving on loan again.

Barbieri is now catching the attention of Serie A newcomers Venezia, who believe he could perform well for them in the top flight.

They are in talks with Juventus to sign him on loan, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims Barbieri is also open to the move, and negotiations are expected to speed up in the coming days so that he can join Venezia for pre-season training.

Tommaso Barbieri is a fine talent, and at 21, he has to keep playing, which will not happen if he remains at the Allianz Stadium.