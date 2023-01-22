Report – Vlahovic could replace Kane at Tottenham

If Juventus’ players are placed on the market today, one man who would likely be sold first is Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian has been one of Europe’s top attackers in the last few seasons and only joined the Bianconeri a year ago from Fiorentina.

Juve saw off competition from many top clubs to win the race for his signature, but the other suitors keep circling the striker.

The latest link takes us back to the Premier League, with Tuttomercatoweb revealing Tottenham has an interest in Vlahovic.

The report reveals Spurs could lose Harry Kane at the end of this season, with Manchester United circling the England captain.

If he leaves, one man on the English club’s radar is Vlahovic and the Serbian could be signed as Kane’s replacement.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the finest strikers around, so it is not a surprise that all these clubs are interested in his signature.

However, he remains one of our key men and it is unthinkable that the club will sanction a move for the former Fiorentina ace.

Every player has a price, but we must keep our key men to achieve sustainable success. Otherwise, we will languish in mediocrity for a long time.