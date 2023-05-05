After ending his drought with a wonderful winner against Lecce, Dusan Vlahovic will be hoping to score more decisive goals in the final stretch of the campaign. However, the Serbian’s future at Juventus remains shrouded in mystery.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, four top European clubs could be vying for the striker’s signature this summer.

The source mentions the Premier League trio of Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United, in addition to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The report adds that the Bianconeri would entertain proposals that exceed 65 million euros.

The 23-year-old joined Juventus in January 2022 after getting his breakthrough at Fiorentina, but he hasn’t been consistent in front of goal this season.

Amidst the current financial woes, Vlahovic could be the sacrifice that the Old Lady must present to fund the summer transfer market campaign.

Juve FC say

It has been an awkward campaign for the former Fiorentina man in Turin. Between a mysterious groin injury that hindered his performances on the pitch, to the lack of service, plus the reported displeasure with his manager’s tactics.

However, Vlahovic remains one of the few up-and-coming classic strikers, which explains why half of Europe is interested in his services.

So unless the Bianconeri receive an irresistible offer in the summer, they shouldn’t consider parting ways with the bomber, as they could easily regret this decision in the future.