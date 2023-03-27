Report – Vlahovic is for sale and Juventus have a replacement

Juventus is now open to selling Dusan Vlahovic as they prepare for all kinds of eventualities in the summer.

The black and whites have been holding on to the decision not to listen to offers for DV9 when this term finishes, even if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

That is understandable because the Serbian is their most reliable striker and they invested huge sums of money in him because of the long-term benefits they expect.

With Arkadiusz Milik expected to be redeemed and Moise Kean now a Juve player, the Bianconeri wanted to go into next season with all three strikers.

However, Football Italia reports that they are now open to selling Vlahovic if any club sends in an offer that meets their asking price.

In preparation for his departure, the black and whites have identified Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund as his replacement, even though Arsenal and Manchester United are also in the race.

Juve FC Says

Every player has a price; if Vlahovic wants to leave, we should allow him to do so.

If an offer comes that makes sense, we will discuss it with the Serbian and if he agrees to join the club, we should happily sanction the move seeing that we already have a replacement lined up.