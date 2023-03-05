Report – Vlahovic is not a priority signing for European giant

Juventus wants to keep Dusan Vlahovic with them beyond this season, but the striker is a target for Bayern Munich.

The Germans have not replaced Robert Lewandowski since the Pole left the club and see the Serbian as one of the options.

This bothers Juve, who will prefer to keep their goal-scorer with them for the future and they would be happy about the latest development.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the striker is not the first-choice target of the German club.

It claims Bayern has Harry Kane as their first choice and will try their best to add the Englishman to their squad.

However, if they cannot sign the Tottenham man, they will look to buy Vlahovic from Juve.

Juve FC Says

We should not be surprised that a top club wants Vlahovic, considering how good the striker is and how much value he delivers to us.

If we make the top four at the end of this season, there will be no need to sell Vlahovic and we certainly will keep him.

Otherwise, Bayern or any other top side with deep pockets can add him to their squad.

The Serbian has enjoyed his short stay so far and might prefer to remain in our squad, but that should not be our focus for now.