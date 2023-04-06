Report – Vlahovic is now ready to leave Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic is the subject of interest from several clubs, even though Juventus is one of the European giants.

The striker joined the Bianconeri a year ago as they looked to add a new goalscorer to their squad for the long term.

Vlahovic has not scored as many goals as expected, but he is still the best striker in Juve at the moment.

The black and whites value him as a key member of their squad, but the attacker could leave.

A report on Calciomercato reveals amidst reports of interest in his signature by several clubs, the attacker is prepared to leave in the summer.

If a good offer comes, he could push the black and whites to discuss it, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of our most important players and we should keep him at the club for the long term.

However, everyone has a price and the Serbian might not want to remain at the Allianz Stadium for a long time.

The black and whites believe he is their long-term goalscorer, but that could all change in the summer and Vlahovic will not lack suitors if he decides to leave the Allianz Stadium.