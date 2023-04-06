Report – Vlahovic is now ready to leave Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic is the subject of interest from several clubs, even though Juventus is one of the European giants.
The striker joined the Bianconeri a year ago as they looked to add a new goalscorer to their squad for the long term.
Vlahovic has not scored as many goals as expected, but he is still the best striker in Juve at the moment.
The black and whites value him as a key member of their squad, but the attacker could leave.
A report on Calciomercato reveals amidst reports of interest in his signature by several clubs, the attacker is prepared to leave in the summer.
If a good offer comes, he could push the black and whites to discuss it, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Juve FC Says
Vlahovic is one of our most important players and we should keep him at the club for the long term.
However, everyone has a price and the Serbian might not want to remain at the Allianz Stadium for a long time.
The black and whites believe he is their long-term goalscorer, but that could all change in the summer and Vlahovic will not lack suitors if he decides to leave the Allianz Stadium.
1 Comment
That will be the final dagger in the Agnelli, Arrivabene arrogant management of this team. This was the reason for Dybala being lied to and kicked to the curb. “We’ve decided to build around Vlahovic and Dybala is no longer part of the project.”
1 guy celebrated his time at Juventus crying in his last appearance in the Juve shirt, thats what the shirt and Turin meant to him. The other two have spent the last 6 months with lawyers, digging out of the mess they created, and if true, the “new project” doesn’t care about the shirt, only about being on a team in the Champions League.
Vlahovic, if true I wish you well wherever you go. Agnelli and Arrivabene can rot in hell for what they have done to this club.