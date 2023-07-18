Report – Vlahovic now eager to make the PSG transfer

According to Tuttojuve, Dusan Vlahovic is now keen on leaving the club amid reports linking him to a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French club is considering the possibility of losing Kylian Mbappe either during the current summer transfer window or at the end of the following season.

Vlahovic was brought in by Juventus as a long-term investment last year, but the situation has changed, and the club is now open to his departure. Juventus has already secured an agreement to replace him with Romelu Lukaku.

The Serbian striker has been loyal to Juventus and has publicly stated that they are his dream club, turning down advances from other clubs, including Arsenal, to join the Turin-based team. However, after engaging in talks with PSG, Vlahovic has expressed his desire to make the move to Paris.

PSG is currently evaluating several options as they consider their best target before making an offer to convince Juventus to sell the talented striker. The situation remains uncertain as negotiations and discussions between the clubs continue.

Juve FC Says

DV9 was supposed to be our first-choice striker for a long time, but we can understand why the club is now open to cashing in on the former Fiorentina man.

He would help us raise cash and Lukaku is probably a better frontman who could lead us to win the league and other trophies immediately.