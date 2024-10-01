Dusan Vlahovic’s contract expires at the end of next season, and he would earn around €12 million net in the last year of his deal.

For this campaign, the striker is reportedly set to earn around €10 million per season at the club, which falls outside the latest financial parameters set by Juventus.

The Bianconeri are cutting down on their wage bill and want to offer reasonable salaries to their players.

They need to renegotiate Vlahovic’s contract, and Cristiano Giuntoli is confident they can get it done.

Juventus wants him to spread his earnings over a new contract until 2029, with a salary of around €8 million per season.

While that may be a fair salary compared to what the top earners at some Serie A clubs make, Calciomercato reports that Vlahovic is not open to such a significant reduction in his salary.

The report claims he would reject an offer of €8 million net per season, insisting that the lowest wage he is willing to accept is €10 million per season.

Juve FC Says

We do not have an advantage in this deal, and we may be forced to accept what Vlahovic wants or sell the Serbian next summer.

He has not been prolific, but clubs will jump at the chance to sign him if he becomes available.