Dusan Vlahovic is expected to stay with Juventus during the international break following an announcement by Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic, who stated that the attacker is injured.

This development may come as a surprise to many Juventus fans, as Vlahovic participated in their recent match against Genoa but was unable to complete the game due to a red card.

Despite not displaying any visible signs of injury during the match, his national team manager has indicated that he will be unavailable for Serbia’s upcoming fixtures in this international window due to a back injury.

According to reports from Il Bianconero, Vlahovic is suffering from a condition known as Dorsalgia. As a result, he will remain in Turin to undergo regular monitoring by the medical staff at Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic looked fine when he left the pitch yesterday, and this news suggests he may have been playing with pain or sustained the injury during the game. He still did not ask to be subbed off.

The striker is already suspended for our next game, so we expect him to recover when he is eligible to play for us.

For now, we hope no other player returns from the international break with an injury as we look to get back to winning after the break.

The coaches also have enough time to plot a way out of our current slump when football action returns.