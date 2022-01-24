Report – Vlahovic wants to join Juventus now or in the summer

Juventus has been handed a major transfer boost as a new report reveals Dusan Vlahovic will join them now or in the summer.

The Serbian goal machine has been on the radar of the Bianconeri and several other clubs.

As he continues to shine at Fiorentina, more clubs are becoming interested in a move for him.

One of his most serious suitors is Arsenal, and the English club is prepared to hand him an enormous deal to join them.

However, La Gazzetta Dello Sport claims he has no interest in moving to the Emirates.

Furthermore, it claims the striker will join only Juventus, and he would make the move this month if both clubs can reach an agreement.

The Bianconeri will need to raise €70m to sign him and he has already agreed to a salary of €7m-a-year.

Juve FC Says

It is great to hear that Vlahovic wants to join us and we cannot miss this chance to add him to Max Allegri’s squad.

The Serbian has dominated the Italian top-flight scoring charts with his goals for Fiorentina. A move to a much bigger club should make him even better.

With Alvaro Morata attracting the attention of Barcelona, we could allow the Spaniard to leave when Vlahovic joins.