Report – Vlahovic willing to accept Juventus offer on personal terms

Dusan Vlahovic will accept a 6m euros per season net salary to join Juventus this month, according to reports.

The striker has emerged as the Bianconeri main transfer target in recent seasons and he would be one of the best signings of this season if he moves to Turin now.

With around 18 months left on his current La Viola deal, he has refused to sign a new one.

Juve faces competition from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in their bid to sign him, but it seems the attacker wants to move to Turin.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb says as Juventus tries to broker a deal with his club, the striker will have no problems accepting their salary offer.

Juve is reducing their wage bill and will now have a salary cap, but Vlahovic will have no issues with the 6m euros net per season.

Juve FC Says

If Vlahovic desires to play for Juventus, then we need to make this transfer happen.

The striker is a generational talent, and if he can be in stunning form at a smaller club, he could explode in a top side like Juve.

Adding him to our squad this month could guarantee a place in the top four, and we can start considering winning the Scudetto again next season.