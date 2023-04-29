Report: Vlahovic would push for Juventus exit if Allegri stays

A year ago, Dusan Vlahovic was the hottest commodity at Juventus. The striker had just arrived from Fiorentina and the management immediately identified him as the cornerstone of a new project.

Fast forward to today, and the Serbian is enduring atrocious times in Turin. His campaign began on a decent note, but has been suffering a terrible goal drought in recent months.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, Vlahovic is considering an exit at the end of the season, especially if Max Allegri were to remain at Juventus for another campaign.

A large section of fans and observers point the finger at the manager and his rigid tactics, believing that the lack of service is hindering the striker’s progress.

Thus, the source claims that the player’s agents are reopening channels with potential Premier League suitors, the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Moreover, Vlahovic has reportedly offered his services to Bayern Munich who are searching the market for a new centre forward.

For their part, Juventus would be willing to entertain offers worth 70 million euros or more.

Juve FC say

Although it feels like a distant memory, the Serbian’s stint in Florence is a major testament to his immense potential. At the moment, it’s hard to believe that this is the same player who bombarded his opponents while donning the purple jersey.

Therefore, selling Vlahovic remains a major dilemma. On one hand, the player isn’t performing under the guidance of Allegri, but on the other hand, this is a choice that the Bianconeri could easily regret if the striker ends up exploding elsewhere.