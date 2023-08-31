During the previous summer transfer window, West Ham and Juventus engaged in a competitive pursuit for Filip Kostic’s signing, ultimately resulting in the Bianconeri securing the Serbian winger for their squad.

Under the guidance of Max Allegri, Kostic showcased his skills and significantly contributed to the team’s success in the prior season.

However, the current campaign has seen Kostic’s playing time diminish considerably, as Juventus has opted to favour Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Iling-Junior as the preferred starting options for the right-wing position.

With indications of the impending departure of the former Eintracht Frankfurt player, Juventus seems content with the prospect of his exit as the transfer window approaches its final hours.

Football Italia reports that West Ham has revived their interest in Kostic’s services, seeking to bolster their squad and enhance their potential for trading the winger.

Rekindling their interest from the previous summer, the Hammers aspire to swiftly conclude negotiations and secure a deal for Kostic, aiming to finalise the arrangement promptly.

Juve FC Says

West Ham’s interest is a major positive for us and offers us the chance to offload one deadwood from our squad.

The winger is one of the finest players in our squad on his day, but we have decided to rely on youngsters for that wing and it makes no sense to keep him in Turin.