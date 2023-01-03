This month, observers only expect Juventus to spend on the market if they manage to raise funds from a sale. In this regard, Weston McKennie has emerged as the favorite candidate to depart in the middle of the campaign.

The American is deemed dispensable at Max Allegri’s court, but reportedly has suitors who are willing to splash the cash for his services.

For instance, we reported Bournemouth’s approach yesterday, but it appears that the 24-year-old doesn’t fancy the idea of joining the Premier League strugglers. Instead, the midfielder is said to be holding out for a significantly bigger destination.

According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, McKennie has given his preference to Borussia Dortmund and is awaiting a call from the Bundesliga giants.

This would almost be a homecoming for the USMNT star who had started his playing career at Otterbach as a young child. He also spent three years at Schalke between 2017 and 2020 before catching the attention of former Juventus director Fabio Paratici.

Ironically, Schalke are Dortmund’s arch rivals, with the two sides clashing heads in the Revierderby.

For their part, Juventus would happily allow McKennie’s passage to Westphalia for the right price, which is supposedly set at 30 million euros.

This season, the Texan has contributed with a goal and an assist in 11 Serie A appearances. He also has two strikes to his name in five Champions League outings.