This January, Juventus have been sitting on their hands, paralyzed by their financial troubles and administrative turmoil.

While the supporters are hoping for at least one acquisition to bolster the fullback department, the management won’t make any buys, at least not before selling one of their current ranks, with Weston McKennie being the most likely candidate.

The American had his fair share of highs and lows since making the switch from Schalke to Juventus in 2020. However, he still has a market in the Premier League.

But according to Corriere di Torino via TuttoJuve, McKennie has rejected a mid-season transfer to Aston Villa.

The Villains had recently replaced Steven Gerrard with Unai Emery, and the Spanish manager was reportedly hoping to strengthen his midfield by landing the USMNT star.

But as the source tells it, the 24-year-old hasn’t been tempted by the proposal, which was the same case when Bournemouth had knocked on the door.

Apparently, McKennie is still holding out for a more prestigious destination, with some of his reported suitors being Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund.

This season, the Texan has contributed with a goal and an assist in his 14 Serie A appearances. He also has two strikes in the Champions League.