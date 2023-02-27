Report – Weston McKennie’s future is not at Juventus

Weston McKennie is probably hoping he will get a permanent move to Leeds United at the end of his loan spell at the Premier League club and that means he shares the same idea as Juventus.

After sending the American to England on an initial loan deal, the Bianconeri have moved on with their current options as they look to build for the future.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the black and whites expect him and Adrien Rabiot to leave at the end of this season and have planned for life without them in the picture.

Juve FC Says

McKennie did not meet Juve’s expectations and mostly struggled under Max Allegri.

Because the gaffer will likely be in charge for the next few seasons, we have to get rid of the former Schalke 04 man.

Leeds is not doing well and if they are relegated, they are unlikely to make the transfer permanent.

If that happens and he returns to Turin, we will find a new home for him because keeping him in the group makes little sense if he is not an important player.

The likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti have done much better in midfield this season.