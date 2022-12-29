Alexis Mac Allister is a player many clubs want to sign and Juve hopes to add him to their squad after watching him deliver some top performances at the World Cup.

The World Cup winner plays at Brighton and the Premier League club knows it will be hard to keep him now.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is also looking to join a big club and has approved a move to Juve next month or in the summer.

The Serie A side wants to bolster their midfield and he is top of their wishlist, but the report warns that Brighton is financially healthy and does not need to sell.

The only reason they will offload him is if Juve offers them a huge transfer fee.

Juve FC Says

Mac Allister would be a superb addition to our squad because he has been one of the underrated players in his position in the Premier League.

The midfielder will cost a lot of money because of his World Cup performances, but he will be worth it because he is still young and can deliver.

We have a good number of midfielders in our team now and his arrival could limit the chances we give to the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli.