Rodrigo de Paul was on the radar of Juventus when he played at Udinese and it seemed the Argentinian would move to Turin.

However, Atletico de Madrid beat the Bianconeri to his signature, but the midfielder has not enjoyed his time in Spain and wants to leave.

Juve remains interested in adding the World Cup winner to their squad after he played a pivotal role for his nation in Qatar 2022.

A report on Calciomercato reveals his entourage has followed up on the interest from the Bianconeri in their bid to ensure he leaves Spain and returns to Serie A.

Moving back to Italy will be best for him. However, the deal will hardly happen in this transfer window because the Bianconeri will struggle to afford the midfielder.

A move in the summer is more likely, even if it means landing him initially on loan to watch the 28-year-old’s suitability to Max Allegri’s system.

Juve FC Says

De Paul was one of the finest players in his position in Serie A, so it is surprising that the Argentinian has struggled to be influential at Atleti.

Juve watched him a lot when he played for Udinese, so they know if he suits them, but it is important for the Bianconeri to get him on loan first and not rush a buying decision.