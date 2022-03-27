Report – Xavi doesn’t want to sign Juventus man

Paulo Dybala looks set to finally leave Juventus after failing to reach an agreement with the club over a new deal.

The attacker will not lack suitors when he leaves in the summer, and one of the clubs that has been linked with a move for him is Barcelona.

The Catalans don’t have all the money in the world and have been looking for value in the free market agency recently.

They will continue doing that when the transfer window swings open again and free agents hardly come better than Dybala.

However, Tutto Sport claims he is unlikely to move to Barcelona because their manager, Xavi Hernandez, has rejected him.

The former midfielder is doing a great job at his old club and he was offered the attacker, but he turned him down and believes the injury-prone Argentinian is overrated.

Juve FC Says

Dybala will not lack suitors when he becomes a free agent in the summer, but he would be hurt to be rejected by a top club like Barca.

The Catalans are one of the biggest teams in the world and they have been linked with a move for him in the past.

But he would have to consider offers from other suitors now as he looks to get a new home to continue his career.