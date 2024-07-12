Kenan Yildiz will be an important player for Juventus under Thiago Motta, especially after his impressive performance in Euro 2024 with the Turkiye national team.

His standout displays in the competition have shown that he is ready for regular action at Juve. However, his return to training for the new season might be delayed for a few weeks due to a minor issue.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Yildiz will undergo a small surgical procedure on his nasal septum today, indicating the need for careful management of his health.

Juve is committed to providing him with the best care, recognising him as one of their key players.

Motta has a strong track record with young talents, as seen at Bologna, and he sees Yildiz as a promising youngster who can excel under his guidance in his debut season at Juventus.

With Yildiz in the squad, Juventus may not need to seek a new attacker for the left wing, potentially positioning him ahead of Federico Chiesa in the club’s hierarchy.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is now one of our most important players, and we need him to be back in action as soon as possible.

The attacker has been in fantastic form when he plays, and this is just the beginning of his career, so a lot more is yet to come.