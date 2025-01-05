IPSWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, appears dejected at the end of the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Chelsea FC at Portman Road on December 30, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly open to sending their young centre-back Renato Veiga to Juventus in January.

The Bianconeri are desperate for defensive reinforcement after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to ACL injuries which should keep them out of action until the end of the season, while club captain Danilo is seemingly on his way out, potentially to Napoli.

Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli has been left with several gaps to plug in January, and with almost no funds left in the coffers. So needless to say, the Bianconeri Football Director will be seeking low-cost solutions this month, and one of them could be Veiga.

According to several reports in Italy, including Calciomercato, the 21-year-old has been offered to the Bianconeri. The Blues are willing to send him to Turin on a dry loan, only asking Juventus to grant him sufficient playing time.

The young Portuguese rose through the ranks of Sporting CP before being sold to FC Basel in the summer of 2023. After a solitary campaign in Switzerland, Chelsea splashed 10 million euros to secure his services last July.

However, the youngster hasn’t been able to find much room in the Blues’ overpacked squad. He made seven appearances in the Premier League this season, only one as a starter. While he’s been a prominent figure in the Conference League and the Carabao Cup the West Londoners would like to see him gain more playing time elsewhere, and Juventus could present him with the opportunity to earn experience in Serie A and the Champions League.

Despite being a centre-back by trade, Enzo Marseca has been fielding him as a left-back. Hence, the Portugal international could be the ideal solution to fill in for both Bremer and Cabal.

Veiga is tied to Chelsea with a long-term contract running until June 2031 with an option for another year.