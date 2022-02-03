Report: Young Dutch star remains a priority for Juventus

Following the arrival of Manuel Locatelli last summer which was followed by the signing of Denis Zakaria in January, Juventus are still looking for one or two final pieces to complete the midfield jigsaw.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Ryan Gravenberch is the most likely name to land in Turin next summer.

The highly-touted youngster is a youth product of the renowned Ajax Academy. He has been a part of the club since 2010, and rose through the youth sector to become a pillar for the first team.

The 19-year-old is ever-present in Erik Ten Hag’s starting lineup. This season, he has featured in 20 league matches thus far, scoring one goal and delivering three assists in the process.

But just like the vast majority of Ajax youth products, he will end up leaving the nest. Gravenberch’s contract expires in 2023, so the upcoming summer could be the club’s last chance to make a decent profit from his sale.

Juve FC say

The young Dutchman appears to be confident on the ball and would fit well in a Regista role. Therefore, he could be the right candidate to uplift the Bianconeri’s midfield department.

Gravenberch is also a client of Mino Raiola which could be a double-edged sword for Juventus. On one hand, the club has an amicable relationship with the super agent, but on the other, he would likely ask for a hefty commission to seal the deal.