Report: Zakaria has two suitors as Juventus contemplate a sale

While deadline day is edging closer, Juventus are still hustling in the market. Federico Cherubini and company are still working on bolstering two playing positions. They are looking to sign a striker and a midfielder.

But when it comes to the middle of the park, the Bianconeri will have to offload at least one of their current crop to make room for a new arrival.

As we all know by now, the management has identified PSG’s Leandro Paredes as the right profile to strengthen Max Allegri’s squad.

But while the club was hoping to get rid of either Arthur Melo or Adrien Rabiot, their departures didn’t materialize, forcing the Old Lady to look for an alternative sale.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based giants are now willing to sacrifice Denis Zakaria in order to bring in Paredes.

The Switzerland international only joined the club in January after making a switch from Borussia Monchengladbach. The source adds that the midfielder has two suitors in the form of or Roma and Borussia Dortmund.

Apparently, Allegri is keen to sign a new deep-lying playmaker who can take some of the burden off Manuel Locatelli.

In a perfect world, Rabiot and Arthur would have found their way out of Turin, but their high wages remain a massive issue.

At the end of the day, finding a buyer for Zakaria remains an easier task, but it would be a shame to part ways with the player before granting him a fair chance to express his abilities at the club.