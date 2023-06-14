Report – Zaniolo agrees to join Juventus this summer

According to reports on Tuttojuve, Nicolo Zaniolo has expressed his agreement to join Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Italian attacker had left Serie A to play for Galatasaray in the previous transfer window and has been a standout performer for the Turkish club.

However, Zaniolo has a desire to return to the top European leagues and is keen on a move back to Serie A. Juventus has been showing interest in him for a considerable period of time, and now that Zaniolo has given his consent to the transfer, it could be seen as a signal for Juventus to pursue the deal.

The next step will involve Juventus and Galatasaray negotiating and reaching an agreement for the transfer of Zaniolo. If both clubs can find common ground, Zaniolo will have the opportunity to don the black and white shirt of Juventus starting in the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has been one of the finest attackers from Italy and he is one man we can be certain will do well in Turin if he joins us.

We need to rebuild the group in Turin and the Azzurri star will bring something different and exciting to our first team.

However, very technical players like him have struggled under Max Allegri and we must be certain he will do well for us before making an approach to add him to our squad.