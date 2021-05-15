Report: Zidane not planning on joining Juventus

With Juventus facing the serious threat of missing out on Champions League football next season, Andrea Pirlo’s future at the club looks deeply bleak at the moment.

The Bianconeri are preparing to welcome Inter at the Allianz stadium on Saturday evening, and a defeat would effectively end all hope remaining in finishing inside the Top 4 positions.

In fact, even a victory against the newly-crowned Italian champions could prove to be not enough to salvage a spot in next season’s edition of Europe’s elite competition.

Therefore, numerous changes are expected to take place inside the black and white castle, including within the technical staff.

According to Spanish reports via TuttoJuve, Zinedine Zidane – who’s knows to be a longtime target for the Old Lady – has decided to leave his post at Real Madrid by the end of the season.

The legendary Frenchman is apparently no longer happy in the Spanish capital, and whether he ends up winning La Liga title or not, his decision to quit seems to be final.

Nonetheless, the report adds that the former Ballon d’Or winner is mentally and physically exhausted, which means that he’s planning on taking a sabbatical year before making a return to coaching.

The 1998 World Cup winner spent five seasons in Turin between 1996 and 2001, turning into one of the best footballers of his generation – of not the very best.

Whilst Juventus fans would love to see him return to the club as a manager, it seems that they’ll have to wait a little longer.