Juventus has been offered the chance to sign Lucas Torreira after his impressive loan spell at Fiorentina last season.

The midfielder was one of the standout performers in Serie A, and he was widely expected to be signed permanently by La Viola, but they couldn’t find an agreement with Arsenal.

He is now back in England, and he wants out of the Premier League club.

A return to Italy would be his preference, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims his agent has offered him to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are adding new names to their group in this transfer window, and they need another midfielder.

Torriera proved at Fiorentina that he can deliver in the Italian league, and he might be of interest to Max Allegri.

Juve FC Says

Torreira did well at La Viola last season, and he truly was one of the best in his position in the league.

However, Max Allegri has drawn up his list of targets already, and it doesn’t seem like he is a part of it.

The midfielder is good but not good enough for Juventus, and it is hard to see him becoming one of our own because we already have enough underperforming players.