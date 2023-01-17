Reporter reveals the focus of the new Juventus board until the summer

The reporter Gianni Balzarini has commented on what we can expect from Juventus’ new board for the rest of the season.

The Bianconeri will inaugurate a new leadership group tomorrow after the Andrea Agnelli-led board resigned at the end of November.

The new leaders know it will be a tough job and Balzarini reveals they are likely to prioritise the sporting side of the club and try to improve the team and its performances first.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Certainly, the company compared to the recent past will be completely new and we will have to wait for tomorrow’s Board of Directors to understand everyone’s roles well but it is likely that the main goal will be to maintain the team’s level perhaps allowing an important sale that allows the management of the rest of the players. From a corporate point of view, however, I do not expect any news until June, when to the technical government to deal with current emergencies, the purely sporting one should take over.”

Juve FC Says

Our new leaders will be stepping into an important period at the club and must be careful to make the right decisions.

Agnelli has left them with a strong squad and a good manager, but the team will be better if some new men are added to the group this month.

Their inauguration comes late in the month, but that isn’t an excuse not to strengthen the group and we expect them to start in an exemplary fashion by doing some business in the transfer market.