Ex-player Eraldo Pecci has defended Dusan Vlahovic for his poor goal return at Juventus.

Vlahovic has been below-par since he moved to Juve after the Bianconeri signed him for a huge fee.

The Old Lady expected so much from him because of his superb form while at Fiorentina.

Vlahovic’s goals were expected to fire the Bianconeri back to winning trophies, but they have not been coming in good quantity.

Because of this, the Bianconeri are desperate to offload the striker, but he has to deliver for them before he leaves the club.

Pecci has watched him struggle and says even Lautaro Martinez would struggle in front of the current Juventus midfield.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Vlahovic is a bit lost, but in the end he scored two goals less than Lukaku. I give Juventus a high rating because there is a fundamental flaw in how the team is built. With this midfield, Lautaro would also have little shot, it’s not very structured and Juventus isn’t up to the level of Inter but we have to give them a high mark to keep this fight open.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has not met expectations at the Allianz Stadium and we all know he has to do better.

However, the attacker is probably not suited to our system under Max Allegri and one of them should leave in the summer.