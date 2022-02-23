Reports: Allegri asked for an experienced striker as two youngsters could make way

Despite the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic last month, Juve’s striking department remains incomplete.

First of all, the club must resolve the knots of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. The first is yet to sign a contract extension, while the latter could return to Atletico Madrid with the Italians unwilling to splash 35 million euros for his permanent services.

But aside for that, it appears that Max Allegri has a certain profile in mind to bolster his frontline.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, the manager has asked the management for an experienced striker that can act as a backup for Vlahovic.

The Livorno native wants a center forward who’s willing to put his experience at the club’s disposal, but at the same time won’t cause issues while sitting on the bench. The source didn’t name potential candidates for the role.

On another note, JuventusNews24 believes that two young strikers could leave Turin in the summer to make room for a new arrival. The men in question are Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge.

While the Italian would depart on a permanent basis, the Brazilian could embark on a loan stint in order to gain more playing time.

Juve FC say

While we can understand the reasoning behind Allegri’s request, we must wait and see whether the management can find the right profile for the role.

As for Kean, the young man still has the potential to become a deadly center forward as we’ve seen during his first stint at the club.

So let’s hope that Allegri grants the Italian international a fair chance before throwing in the towel.