Arthur
Transfer News

Reports: Allegri won’t sanction Arthur’s departure, but another midfielder could be sacrificed

January 19, 2022 - 6:30 pm

In the last few weeks, Arthur Melo has slowly but surely been making his way up the pecking order.

Well, that wasn’t supposed to be such a complicated task for the talented Brazilian amidst the mostly mediocre level of competition.

Nevertheless, the former Barcelona man’s introduction against Roma turned out to be one of the elements that dramatically shifted the balance in the Old Lady’s favor.

Moreover, the 25-year-old put up an impressive display against Sampdoria last night in the Coppa Italia round of 16 alongside Manuel Locatelli.

So according to Fichajes.net via TuttoJuve, Max Allegri now wishes to maintain the services of Arthur, and thus refuses to sanction his departure towards Arsenal.

The source explains that the player’s improved displays as well as the lack of a viable alternative prompted the Italian manager to take the decision.

Therefore, the Gunners will now pursue Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto, if the report is to be believed.

As for Bianconeri, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) claims that the club is now ready to sacrifice another midfielder in January.

The name mentioned by the source is Rodrigo Bentancur who has lost his starting spot this season and his performances have been largely unconvincing.

Juve FC say

If Juventus do receive an enticing proposal for Bentancur in the next few days then it would definitely be worth a thought.

However, the Uruguayan’s transfer value has decreased recently, so such an exciting proposal is unlikely to arrive,

The midfielder put up a decent display during his recent start against Udinese, so perhaps he should be granted a chance to redeem himself, as his past performances suggest that he can do better than what he had shown during the start of the current campaign.

Avatar

