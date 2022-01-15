Reports: Barcelona change their minds on Morata and are now pursuing a Juventus target

In the last days of December, Alvaro Morata appeared all set to complete a sensational switch to Barcelona.

The Catalans are currently using the January transfer market to perform some tweaks under the tutelage of their new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Nevertheless, Juventus refused to let their number nine leave the club, at least not before the arrival of a suitable replacement.

Mauro Icardi’s name popped up as an alternative, but the Italian club are yet to reach an agreement with Paris Saint Germain regarding the formula of the transfer.

Therefore, we could be set for an interesting twist of fate.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via TuttoJuve, Xavi is no longer interested in the services of his compatriot Morata.

The source believe that Atletico Madrid are still trying the recuperate the 40 million euros that is left from the initial agreement with the Bianconeri (5 millions as loan fees and 35 millions to redeem the player’s contract).

Therefore, the Blaugrana have decided to look elsewhere, as they’re not planning on spending this much on the former Real Madrid man.

The alternative?

According to a different report from TuttoJuve, Barcelona are now hoping to seal a deal for Icardi who is till eager to leave the French capital.

Juve FC say

With two weeks to go until the closure of the market, we can expect several twists and turns to occur.

But for better or worse, Morata’s stay appears to be the more likely scenario at the moment, as the club’s search for a new center forwards will be delayed until the summer.