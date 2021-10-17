Reports claim that Dusan Vlahovic has committed his future to Juventus

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is one of the hottest young properties in football at present, and rumours claim that his future is already committed to Juventus.

The Serbian goalscorer has proved to be a deadly proposition in recent seasons, and it was only a matter of time before a number of clubs made their interest known in his signature.

Premier League giants Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal have all been linked with potential moves for his signature already, but they may all be on the back foot as reports claim that the player has already committed himself to the Old Lady.

Football Italia cites ‘multiple reports’ are claiming that Vlahovic already has an agreement that he will trade la Viola for Turin in the near future, following in the footsteps of Federico Chiesa, who himself turned down an improved offer from Liverpool to join Juve.

Rocco Commisso will likely be furious with such reports after he failed to tie his key asset down to a new contract of late, knowing he will be powerless so stop his striker from leaving for free in the summer of 2023, and he will likely sanction his exit before then in order to rake in some value from his asset.

Could Vlahovic and Chiesa form the base to build our team around for the coming years?

Patrick