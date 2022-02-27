Reports claim that Zaniolo is eyeing Juventus move

Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo has been spotted celebrating Juventus’s win over Empoli this weekend, liking a number of posts on social media.

Football.Italia cites La Gazzetta in claiming that his actions have led to a number of fans to believe that the player is gearing up for a switch to the Allianz Stadium in the summer, with the Old Lady having been linked with his signature.

The Roma star supposedly hit the like button on posts by both Leo Bonucci and Dusan Vlahovic, with the 22 year-old not believed to be enjoying his best season under new manager Jose Mourinho.

We could certainly do with Zaniolo in our squad at present, with the likes of Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernadeschi and Paulo Dybala all struggling to remain available for long spells.

Zaniolo unfortunately matches the trio with his own injury issues, but also matches them in having that star ability when fit to haunt the most astute of defenders.

The argument regarding his signature would no doubt be about whether his signing would be cost-effective due to his continual injury issues, but his talent is undoubted.

Do we need to avoid adding more injury-prone players to the squad, or does his talent exceed those issues?

Patrick