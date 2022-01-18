Reports: Dybala wants Juventus stay, but Agnelli and Elkann weren’t impressed

Following his controversial goal celebration against Udinese, Paulo Dybala’s recent rift with the Juventus management has been brought to light – unless you want to believe the “friend in the stands” storyline.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, the Argentine told some persons in his entourage that he remains adamant on staying at the club.

La Joya is yet to renew his expiring contract, as the management apparently wants to review the verbal agreement reached back in October, and a new round of negotiations is set to start in February.

The source adds that Dybala views himself as a man of honor, and will never betray the club by signing for its arch-rival Inter.

But on the other hand, Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) claims that the player’s celebration irked club president Andrea Agnelli and majority owner John Elkann who weren’t impressed with the gesture.

The report says that the two cousins were left disappointed by Dybala’s selfish attitude, as he put a personal matter ahead of the team’s best interest in a delicate moment of the season.

Juve FC say

Well, if Elkann and Agnelli didn’t like the gesture, then it’s mission accomplished for Dybala.

The Argentine was frustrated by the directors’ handling of his contractual situation, and wanted to send a message in his own way.

In the end, let’s just hope that the whole incident turns into water under the bridge in the next weeks, and the two parties reach an agreement for a new contract once and for all.