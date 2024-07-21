Chelsea have reportedly tried to sign Kenan Yildiz but to no avail, as Juventus aren’t willing to negotiate a sale.

The 19-year-old signed the Bianconeri in 2022 after spending ten years at Bayern Munich’s academy. The Turk showcased his worth for the U19 and Next Gen squads during his first campaign in Turin, earning himself a swift promotion to Max Allegri’s first team last summer.

The young striker then made a splash in the senior squad last term, proving he can be a game-changer even at his tender age.

Yildiz was also a regular feature for the Turkish national during their impressive Euro 2024 campaign, earning himself more suitors in the process.

So according to Sport Mediaset via IlBianconero, Chelsea have inquired about the teenager’s services in recent days.

But as the source tells it, the Blues learned that Juventus have no intention of parting ways with Yildiz, regardless of the price. In fact, the young winger is one of the few truly untouchable players in Thiago Motta’s squad.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are currently working on extending the youngster’s contract which currently runs until 2027, pushing back the deadline to 2028 or 2029.

This will also include a major pay rise from 300,000 euros per year to 1.2 million. Moreover, handing Yildiz the iconic Number 10 jersey will be the cherry on top.

For his part, Italian football journalist Nicolo Schira confirms Premier League interest in Yildiz, while insisting that Juventus consider the young man unsellable.