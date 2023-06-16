Reports – Juventus closes in on re-signing Milik permanently

According to reports, Juventus has reached an agreement to sign Arkadiusz Milik on a permanent basis following his loan spell with the club last season.

Milik, who played a crucial role under Max Allegri amidst various off-field issues, had a purchase option of 7 million euros included in his loan agreement.

The decision by Juventus not to exercise this option surprised fans, who had been impressed by the striker’s performances during his time at the club.

Initially, it appeared that Milik would not be returning to Juventus, with rumours linking him to a potential move to Lazio in order to reunite with Maurizio Sarri.

However, Football Italia has revealed that Juventus has opted to secure his services permanently by paying the required 7 million euros.

This acquisition provides the Bianconeri with a solution to their need for an experienced striker, as Milik is capable of filling that role effectively. As a result, Juventus can now focus their attention on other areas of their squad without worrying about adding another forward in the near future.

Juve FC Says

Signing Milik is a decision we expected from the club long ago and it is not a surprise they have followed through on it.

We will now prepare for the future with him in it, and we expect the striker to do even better in the next campaign when we try to win some trophies.